Onyango dedicates award to Sundowns fans

2017-01-07 12:04
Denis Onyango (TEAMtalk)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has dedicated his CAF Best Player in Africa award to the fans and team-mates that backed him for club and country.

The 31-year-old capped off a memorable 2016 by being awarded the CAF Player of the Year - Based in Africa Award, beating off close competition from club team-mate Khama Billiat.

Onyango was instrumental in helping his club his club lift their maiden CAF Champions League title, which sealed their passage to the FIFA Club World Club Cup.

Onyango became the first goalkeeper to win a CAF Africa-based Player of the Year award since it's inception in 2005, and the Uganda international paid tribute to all those who formed part of the journey.

"It is not easy to win a top award like this," he told TMG Sport.

"Especially as a goalkeeper, but I want to thank my teammates at Sundowns and the Cranes of Uganda and the fans.

"It is a great achievement, but not a one-man job because I was surrounded by teammates, coaches, administrators and the supporters backed us through thick and thin."

Onyango, who has been selected to lead Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, admits they are heading into the tournament as underdogs, following a 39-year absence from the continental showpiece.

