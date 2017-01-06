NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Onyango beats Billiat to CAF Award

2017-01-06 08:34
Denis Onyango (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango claimed the African Player of the Year - Based in Africa at the CAF Awards in Abuja, Nigeria.

Onyango beat club team-mate, Khama Billiat, to the prestigious award as the Zimbabwean attacking midfielder came in second place.

26-year-old Billiat was strongly tipped to win the award but the Ugandan shot stopper got the nod of approval instead. 

Meanwhile, the 'keeper was also part of the Uganda national team that was awarded the National Team of the Year.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was named the Coach of the Year while the Brazilians were also crowned as CAF's Africa Team of the Year.

With the PSL undertaking a lengthy festive season break - due to the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon - the Pretoria side are set to start training for the second-half of the campaign on January 18.

Mosimane will ready his charges for a tricky encounter against Bloemfontein Celtic on February 8 when the Premiership returns.

Award winners:

African Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

African Player of the Year - based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women's Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most promising talent

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Young Player of the Year

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

National team of the Year

Uganda

Women's national team of the Year

Nigeria

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa Gassama

CAF African XI for 2016:

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Cote d'Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdenour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric Bailly (Cote d'Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (DRC &AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe),Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Subs: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

