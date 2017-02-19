NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Nyatama's brace downs 10-man Chippa

2017-02-19 19:00
Musa Nyatama (TEAMtalk)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bloemfontein Celtic defeated 10-man Chippa United 2-0 after Musa Nyatama's brace in Sunday's Premiership clash at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

It was an opening 20 minutes of little action and it took until the 21st minute until a real effort was struck on target when Dumisani Zuma tested Daniel Akpeyi in the goal.

However, the game would take a significant turn when Rhulani Manzini was handed a red card after he got in a scuffle with a Celtic defender and appeared to throw a headbutt.

It would be a first half of very little goalmouth action although Sibusiso Mxoyana did fire a shot wide of the post just before the break.

Just after the interval, Akpeyi did well to deny Zuma with a diving save as Siwelele upped the pressure on the 10 men of Chippa. It was turning out to be one-way traffic and in the 59th minute United's keeper parried Lantshene Phalane's effort.

The pressure would eventually pay dividends when Musa Nyatama tapped home after a flowing team move in the 77th minute. The Chilli Boys were offering little in attack and Deon Hotto forced another save from Akpeyi in the 88th minute.

Yet, the home side would put the game to bed in injury time when Kabelo Mahlasela was brought down in the box and Nyatama stepped up to convert with confidence.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

I'd prefer to stay at Arsenal, says Wenger

2017-02-19 14:15

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA-born former Wallaby star dies Family open up over Joost's final moments Proteas win rain-reduced Hamilton ODI 'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics When push becomes shove, there’s Phehlukwayo
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
03 February 2017
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Ellis Park 00:00
21 February 2017
Platinum Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
22 February 2017
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 