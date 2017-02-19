Nyatama's brace downs 10-man Chippa

Cape Town - Bloemfontein Celtic defeated 10-man Chippa United 2-0 after Musa Nyatama's brace in Sunday's Premiership clash at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

It was an opening 20 minutes of little action and it took until the 21st minute until a real effort was struck on target when Dumisani Zuma tested Daniel Akpeyi in the goal.

However, the game would take a significant turn when Rhulani Manzini was handed a red card after he got in a scuffle with a Celtic defender and appeared to throw a headbutt.

It would be a first half of very little goalmouth action although Sibusiso Mxoyana did fire a shot wide of the post just before the break.

Just after the interval, Akpeyi did well to deny Zuma with a diving save as Siwelele upped the pressure on the 10 men of Chippa. It was turning out to be one-way traffic and in the 59th minute United's keeper parried Lantshene Phalane's effort.

The pressure would eventually pay dividends when Musa Nyatama tapped home after a flowing team move in the 77th minute. The Chilli Boys were offering little in attack and Deon Hotto forced another save from Akpeyi in the 88th minute.

Yet, the home side would put the game to bed in injury time when Kabelo Mahlasela was brought down in the box and Nyatama stepped up to convert with confidence.