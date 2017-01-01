Nxumalo linked with R6m Wits move - report

Cape Town - Bidvest Wits are reportedly interested in signing Ajax Cape Town's Prince Nxumalo, with a transfer fee of around R6 million being mooted.



The 26-year-old has scored three goals in 13 Premiership appearances for the Urban Warriors in 2016/17 since he returned in late October from a period of illness and injury.

The Durban-born striker came to prominence last season when he fired in 13 goals in 22 league appearances for Ajax. As such, Soccer Laduma report that Wits are heavily interested in his services.

The publication stated: "Nxumalo is regarded as one of the top goal-scorers currently in the PSL, and a source has revealed that Wits' Head Coach Gavin Hunt is keen on adding the player to his set-up."

Nxumalo's contract is to come to an end in June, although his current side have an option to extend his stay by a further year.

At this stage, however, Ajax are yet to agree a new deal with the player, and a move to the Clever Boys could be possible.

A transfer fee of around R6 million could reportedly see the star forward swap Ikamva for the co-league leaders.

With the January transfer window due to re-open on 3 January 3, it remains to be seen what might transpire.