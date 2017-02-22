Nomvethe hails new Pirates coach

Cape Town - AmaZulu forward Siyabonga Nomvethe has sung the praises of new Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret, having previously worked under his tutelage.

The Soweto giants announced the arrival of the Swede in a press-conference on Monday at the Rand Stadium, and 'Bhele' is confident that he will help Pirates reclaim their glory days.

"I know Jonevret very well," the former Bafana Bafana international told Sowetan Live. "He is a very professional man. He communicates with his players habitually.

"He is committed to maintain a healthy working relationship with his players. I remember one day, he told me that I should not forget to defend because he believes his attacking players must also track back. Bucs players must expect a friendly hard-working guy.

"I trust that he will win titles and positively contribute to our football with his great deal of knowledge. Supporters should give him a chance because it is his first time coaching in Africa. His competence will assist him a lot.

"Another advantage for him is that he is articulate in English, which will be easy for him to liaise with players. Djurgardens are giants in Sweden with as rich a history as Pirates, and they win titles, so the coach is familiar with working at big teams."