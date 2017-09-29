NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

No Cape derby jitters for Ajax

2017-09-29 13:28
Stanley Menzo (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town head coach Stanley Menzo foresees a match "full of passion" when they clash in the Cape derby against Cape Town City.

READ: City mean 'business', says Benni ahead of Cape derby

In their maiden season in the PSL after relocating and changing their name, the Citizens claimed bragging rights after winning both Premiership matches over the Urban Warriors.

Saturday will be different, or at least Menzo hopes, as Ajax desperately need points to climb the log table after an underwhelming 2016/17 campaign which saw the club fight for survival.

After just five games each, the Ikamva side occupy 12th position on the standings with City in fifth place.

"The game will be full of passion,” Menzo said at a press conference. "They have a new coach (Benni McCarthy), so some things have changed in their way of playing since last year; they also have new players, so we’ll see how things go from the beginning.

"There’ll be a lot of passion, but as long as we have respect for each other and fight for the three points... also the coaches, let’s go for it."

A former goalkeeper himself in his playing days, the Netherlands-born coach is learning a few new things from his players since his arrival at Ikamva, and maintains that the energy is very positive ahead of the match.

"It’s something special - I’ve never played a derby in my life," said Menzo.

"But its unique: two teams that play from the same stadium - you don’t see that often, I think only Milan has this at this moment. It creates energy, it brings people together and it’s good for football.

"I have even started to learn the singing of South African songs - yesterday the team was singing in the change room, and it was nice."

Kick-off is at 15:00.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Gazidis insists Arsenal's aim is to win trophies

56 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Leyds, Louw start for Boks Jake not surprised by Boks’ 57-0 drubbing Flo opens up on 'club v country' struggles Coetzee: We haven't chucked Rhule away CSA, Lorgat in shock parting of ways
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Friday, 29 September 2017
Maritzburg United v Free State Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Cape Town City FC, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Chippa United, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Baroka FC, Moses Mabhida Stadium 18:00
SuperSport United v AmaZulu FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
Polokwane City v Orlando Pirates, Peter Mokaba Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Wits, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
Platinum Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 15:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 