Nedbank Cup final heads to Durban

2017-04-25 14:41
Cape Town - The 10th year edition of the Nedbank Cup final - one of South Africa’s premier events - will be played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Premier Soccer League, together with sponsors, Nedbank, confirmed the venue at the draw for the Nedbank Cup semi-finals which see Chippa United playing at home against defending champions SuperSport United and Lamontville Golden Arrows taking on Orlando Pirates.

The early announcement of the venue is set to officially kick-start the Road to Durban countdown. This is part of the plan to make this year’s Nedbank Cup final more than just about the 90 minutes of football, but a celebration of the game, the tourism and entertainment sectors before and during the championship match.

Nedbank have purchased 10 000 tickets from the PSL for the final which will be sold exclusively to Nedbank clients for only R10 a ticket - a discount of over 80% in value to the ticket price. Active Nedbank account holders can purchase two tickets per person at TicketPro outlets.

The PSL will communicate all other ticket pricing and information in due course.

The Nedbank Cup final will take place on Saturday, June 24.


