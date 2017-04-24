Nedbank Cup exit a bitter pill to swallow - Khune

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune said that their Nedbank Cup exit it is a bitter pill to swallow as they eagerly anticipated a passage to the semi-finals of the competition.

The Glamour Boys suffered 5-3 defeat on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation time against SuperSport United in the quarter-finals of the R7 million competition played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

"Yes, it’s very sad for me to win the man-of-the-match accolade while on the losing side,” the 29-year-old said.

"It was a lottery of penalty shoot-outs and I failed to save even one penalty. It’s also sad for us to lose and get an elimination from the competition.

"It is a bitter pill to swallow and it really dashed our winning momentum."

Khune insists that Amakhosi will switch their focus to the Absa Premiership in pursuit of the championship to avoid another season without any silverware at Naturena.

"Thanks to the supporters who came in numbers. They were the driving force behind our 14 game unbeaten run" Khune added.

"So we’ll keep pushing and shift our focus to the league. We'll do our best to bring back the smiles on their faces."

Chiefs have the opportunity to climb to the top of the Absa Premiership as they face log leaders Cape Town City in a league clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

Kick off is at 19:30.