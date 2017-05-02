Mpontshane: I admire Onyango

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane has spoken of his admiration for Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Denis Onyango.

Mpontshane, like Onyango did when he first moved to Sundowns, initially found himself as fourth choice at Mayfair after joining the Buccaneers from Platinum Stars in 2015.

But, the 31-year-old appears to have become Kjell Jonevret's number one after starting the last four games for Pirates.

"His situation was similar to mine," Mpontshane told Soccer Laduma website of Onyango.

"When he arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns, he was third or fourth choice, but he persevered.

"He was on the bench for a long time but now you won't touch him the way he is playing. That means he was working hard. He doesn't shout a lot. He is cool. He plays like me and crosses don't go past him."

Pirates are next in action against title chasing Bidvest Wits on Thursday evening in a Premiership encounter.

Kick off is at 19:30.