Mphahlele motivated by Soweto derby

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has revealed he draws inspiration from playing in the intensity of the Soweto derby to motivate himself for other games.

Mphahlele has been a key figure for Chiefs as the side have risen to second spot in the Premiership table.

The right-back believes that staying consistent and motivated is crucial for success.

"It's always about the team for me," Mphahlele told the club's official website.

"We have to try and win a trophy or two this season.



"I want to keep improving as a player, while dishing out good performances for the team, because it is not everybody who gets an opportunity to play for Chiefs.

"All the games we play are just as important because three points are there for the taking and that is important to us as a team.

"The game this weekend is just as important as the derby and it's important for us to approach it with the same mentality and passion as we would for the Soweto derby."

Amakhosi next face Highlands Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in a PSL clash on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 18:00.