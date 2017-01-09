Motsepe clarifies Dolly transfer saga

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe says the club would never stand in the way of a player moving to Europe and if it were up to him, Keagan Dolly would be allowed to leave for free.

Motsepe confirmed in a press conference that there was a legitimate mistake made by a club official when Dolly's contract was drawn up, after winning an appeal from the League's Disputes Resolution Chamber to change the release clause in his deal.

"A mistake was made in the buyout clause by a Sundowns official. There were allegations of bribery... but it was an honest mistake," the 54-year-old told reporters.

"This was a mistake in good faith. I even called Keegan personally to offer him support."

However, Motsepe disputes claims that bids from Olympiacos and Montpellier weren't accepted because they want the release clause of €1.7 million to be met.

"It's unbelievable that when we want to buy a player, we have to pay the full price up front. But they [European clubs] want our players with subsidies. We shouldn't be in the business of subsidising top European clubs," he added.

"I would like Dolly to go [to Europe] immediately. It's in the club's interest to see him reach his dream. You don't want a player whose heart isn't there.

"I have no doubt that Dolly will leave soon, we'll never keep any player against his interest but there's a buyout clause [that needs to be matched].

"I have to respect the board but if it were up to only me, I would have told Dolly to go for free."

Motsepe also revealed that an English Premier League club has been in contact with the winger and tracked his progress during the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

"There's a top club in England that is interested in Dolly... they came to watch him in Japan [at the FIFA Club World Cup]," he revealed.

"We initiated the interest from that club, which has been scouting Keagan Dolly for 12 months. It's one of the biggest in the world."