NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Motsepe clarifies Dolly transfer saga

2017-01-09 18:24
Patrice Motsepe (Supplied)
Patrice Motsepe (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe says the club would never stand in the way of a player moving to Europe and if it were up to him, Keagan Dolly would be allowed to leave for free.

Motsepe confirmed in a press conference that there was a legitimate mistake made by a club official when Dolly's contract was drawn up, after winning an appeal from the League's Disputes Resolution Chamber to change the release clause in his deal.

"A mistake was made in the buyout clause by a Sundowns official. There were allegations of bribery... but it was an honest mistake," the 54-year-old told reporters.

"This was a mistake in good faith. I even called Keegan personally to offer him support."

However, Motsepe disputes claims that bids from Olympiacos and Montpellier weren't accepted because they want the release clause of €1.7 million to be met.

"It's unbelievable that when we want to buy a player, we have to pay the full price up front. But they [European clubs] want our players with subsidies. We shouldn't be in the business of subsidising top European clubs," he added.

"I would like Dolly to go [to Europe] immediately. It's in the club's interest to see him reach his dream. You don't want a player whose heart isn't there.

"I have no doubt that Dolly will leave soon, we'll never keep any player against his interest but there's a buyout clause [that needs to be matched].

"I have to respect the board but if it were up to only me, I would have told Dolly to go for free."

Motsepe also revealed that an English Premier League club has been in contact with the winger and tracked his progress during the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

"There's a top club in England that is interested in Dolly... they came to watch him in Japan [at the FIFA Club World Cup]," he revealed. 

"We initiated the interest from that club, which has been scouting Keagan Dolly for 12 months. It's one of the biggest in the world."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Aubameyang, Mahrez lead stars targeting AFCON glory

2017-01-09 17:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Caster Semenya ties the knot - PICTURES! Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott Proteas rise in Test rankings Clarke: I hated captaining against Amla
Sundowns to give SAFA the go ahead to approach Pitso? KP pays tribute to 100-up Amla Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott CONFIRMED: David Wiese signs Kolpak deal

Fixtures
07 February 2017
Wits v Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars, FNB Stadium 19:30
08 February 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Golden Arrows, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Maritzburg United, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Orlando Pirates, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
11 February 2017
Golden Arrows v Bloemfontein Celtic, Chatsworth Stadium 15:30
Ajax Cape Town v Cape Town City FC, Cape Town Stadium 20:15
Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 