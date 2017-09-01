NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motaung: Chiefs still searching for strikers

2017-09-01 14:48
Bobby Motaung (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says the Soweto club could still add more strikers to the squad. 

During the pre-season period, Jonatan Phillipe from Argentina, Okikiola Afolabi from Nigeria, South African Darren Lurie and Abdalla Hussein Kilala from Tanzania were put through their paces at Naturena though neither of the forwards were awarded a contract. 

As such, Motaung issued a statement explaining why the Glamour Boys took the approach they did. He said, "The club invited a number of players for assessment during the pre-season in a quest to bolster the striking force. 

"Jonatan Phillipe from Argentina, Okikiola Afolabi from Nigeria and Abdalla Hussein Kilala from Tanzania were given a chance to train with the team. However, after consultation, the technical team decided against keeping them and were thus released. 

"Our search for a formidable striker does not end with the window period closure - we will cast our net far and wide and will not stop searching until we find our man. 

"We have been listening to our supporters and we hear their voices. We acknowledge their role and need to know that we are united in this battle of bringing the glory days back."

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  bobby motaung  |  soccer
