Motaung: Chiefs still searching for strikers

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung
says the Soweto club could still add more strikers to the squad.
During the pre-season period, Jonatan Phillipe from
Argentina, Okikiola Afolabi from Nigeria, South African Darren Lurie and
Abdalla Hussein Kilala from Tanzania were put through their paces at Naturena
though neither of the forwards were awarded a contract.
As such, Motaung issued a statement explaining why the
Glamour Boys took the approach they did. He said, "The club invited a
number of players for assessment during the pre-season in a quest to bolster
the striking force.
"Jonatan Phillipe from Argentina, Okikiola Afolabi from
Nigeria and Abdalla Hussein Kilala from Tanzania were given a chance to train
with the team. However, after consultation, the technical team decided against
keeping them and were thus released.
"Our search for a formidable striker does not end with
the window period closure - we will cast our net far and wide and will not stop
searching until we find our man.
"We have been listening to our supporters and we hear
their voices. We acknowledge their role and need to know that we are united in
this battle of bringing the glory days back."