Motaung: Chiefs not in crisis mode

Cape Town - Kaizer
Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung says the club will be patient
with coach Steve Komphela despite growing fan frustration related to
recent results.
Amakhosi have won just three of their last 15 matches stretching back
to last season, and went down 2-1 to surprise PSL leaders
Baroka FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Currently the Glamour Boys are sixth in the table and they trail
Bakgaga by six points. Nonetheless, a raft of recent injuries have hit
Chiefs with the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Tsepo Masilela, Lorenzo
Gordinho, Teenage Hadebe and Sibusiso Khumalo on the sidelines.
As such, Motaung told the Sowetan: "It's normal that the fans are frustrated and they want the leadership to act. I take it because I am part of the leadership.
"But we can't just get emotional. If there is a crisis, the club will
act. We are not in crisis mode. We understand that two seasons without a
trophy is not a good thing for a big club like Chiefs. We are not in
denial."
Motaung added that a stoic approach would be taken when it comes to
Komphela's reign at Naturena, saying: "It's only seven games into the
new season. Young players need to be given a chance. It's a question of
time and patience."