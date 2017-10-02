Motaung: Chiefs not in crisis mode

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung says the club will be patient with coach Steve Komphela despite growing fan frustration related to recent results.



Amakhosi have won just three of their last 15 matches stretching back to last season, and went down 2-1 to surprise PSL leaders Baroka FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Currently the Glamour Boys are sixth in the table and they trail Bakgaga by six points. Nonetheless, a raft of recent injuries have hit Chiefs with the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Tsepo Masilela, Lorenzo Gordinho, Teenage Hadebe and Sibusiso Khumalo on the sidelines.

As such, Motaung told the Sowetan: "It's normal that the fans are frustrated and they want the leadership to act. I take it because I am part of the leadership.

"But we can't just get emotional. If there is a crisis, the club will act. We are not in crisis mode. We understand that two seasons without a trophy is not a good thing for a big club like Chiefs. We are not in denial."

Motaung added that a stoic approach would be taken when it comes to Komphela's reign at Naturena, saying: "It's only seven games into the new season. Young players need to be given a chance. It's a question of time and patience."