Motaung: Chiefs not in crisis mode

2017-10-02 14:54
Bobby Motaung (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung says the club will be patient with coach Steve Komphela despite growing fan frustration related to recent results.

Amakhosi have won just three of their last 15 matches stretching back to last season, and went down 2-1 to surprise PSL leaders Baroka FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Currently the Glamour Boys are sixth in the table and they trail Bakgaga by six points. Nonetheless, a raft of recent injuries have hit Chiefs with the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Tsepo Masilela, Lorenzo Gordinho, Teenage Hadebe and Sibusiso Khumalo on the sidelines.

As such, Motaung told the Sowetan: "It's normal that the fans are frustrated and they want the leadership to act. I take it because I am part of the leadership.

"But we can't just get emotional. If there is a crisis, the club will act. We are not in crisis mode. We understand that two seasons without a trophy is not a good thing for a big club like Chiefs. We are not in denial."

Motaung added that a stoic approach would be taken when it comes to Komphela's reign at Naturena, saying: "It's only seven games into the new season. Young players need to be given a chance. It's a question of time and patience."

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  bobby motaung  |  soccer
Sundowns win big at Gauteng Sport Awards

55 minutes ago

Fixtures
Tuesday, 17 October 2017
Cape Town City FC v Bloemfontein Celtic, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Wits v SuperSport United, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 18 October 2017
Free State Stars v Ajax Cape Town, Goble Park 19:30
AmaZulu FC v Polokwane City, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Maritzburg United, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Platinum Stars, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Baroka FC v Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Saturday, 21 October 2017
Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates, FNB Stadium 15:30
Golden Arrows v Polokwane City, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:30
Ajax Cape Town v Bloemfontein Celtic, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Free State Stars v Platinum Stars, Goble Park 20:15
Maritzburg United v SuperSport United, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Date Home Team Result Away Team
