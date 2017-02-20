NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Mosimane: We don't dwell on success at Sundowns

2017-02-20 18:33
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - There is no time for complacency after winning the CAF Super Cup last weekend says Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sundowns, the 2016 CAF Champions League winners, beat 2016 Confederation Cup champions TP Mazembe 1-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium to add yet another trophy to their cabinet.

But Mosimane is not getting caught up on his latest achievement with the Pretoria club.

"The Super Cup is in the trophy cabinet, we move on," he told the Cape Times.

"We trained the following day [Sunday] after winning it because we have a game against Platinum Stars (on Tuesday).

"We did the same thing after we won the Champions League. We trained the following day because we had a game against Polokwane City.

"That's the mentality," he continued. "We don't dwell too much on our success. We are constantly thriving to be better than we were yesterday. You don't have to be that talented (to do well in my team) but you have to work hard," he added.

The Brazilians start their Champions League defence with home and away ties against Uganda outfit KCCA next month.

With his team also gunning to defend their domestic league title, Mosimane admits it's a tricky balancing act competing on so many fronts.

"Last year everybody focused on not playing in the Champions League and Confederation Cup, saving players to win the league. We won the league.

"It might be the same thing again. There are no guarantees, even for us. That's why you have to get something, we have the Super Cup," he added.

"You can't say that you are saving players for the league. It's not in your hands. At this point in time, the league is ours to lose. It's in our hands."

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  psl  |  pitso mosimane  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

A win brought confidence - Nyatama

2017-02-20 18:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rabada fetches R9.8m in IPL auction Pirates shock with little-known Swede as new coach When push becomes shove, there’s Phehlukwayo Vickerman struggled to deal with retirement - Finegan Toulouse protest Montpellier's SA recruit
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
21 February 2017
Platinum Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
22 February 2017
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
24 February 2017
Chippa United v Golden Arrows, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 