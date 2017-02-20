Mosimane: We don't dwell on success at Sundowns

Cape Town - There is no time for complacency after winning the CAF Super Cup last weekend says Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sundowns, the 2016 CAF Champions League winners, beat 2016 Confederation Cup champions TP Mazembe 1-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium to add yet another trophy to their cabinet.

But Mosimane is not getting caught up on his latest achievement with the Pretoria club.

"The Super Cup is in the trophy cabinet, we move on," he told the Cape Times.

"We trained the following day [Sunday] after winning it because we have a game against Platinum Stars (on Tuesday).

"We did the same thing after we won the Champions League. We trained the following day because we had a game against Polokwane City.

"That's the mentality," he continued. "We don't dwell too much on our success. We are constantly thriving to be better than we were yesterday. You don't have to be that talented (to do well in my team) but you have to work hard," he added.

The Brazilians start their Champions League defence with home and away ties against Uganda outfit KCCA next month.

With his team also gunning to defend their domestic league title, Mosimane admits it's a tricky balancing act competing on so many fronts.

"Last year everybody focused on not playing in the Champions League and Confederation Cup, saving players to win the league. We won the league.

"It might be the same thing again. There are no guarantees, even for us. That's why you have to get something, we have the Super Cup," he added.

"You can't say that you are saving players for the league. It's not in your hands. At this point in time, the league is ours to lose. It's in our hands."