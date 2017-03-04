Mosimane hits back at Radebe's Bafana jibe

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has hit back at Lucas Radebe following the comments he made regarding a suitable candidate for the Bafana Bafana job.

The Masandawana mentor replied to comments made by the former Leeds United captain, who stated that he doesn't believe that there is a local coach who is suited to take the national team forward.



"I don't have a problem [with] who they appoint, but I have a problem when Lucas says there's nobody in the country who should coach Bafana," Mosimane told the reporters.



"I mean really? It's like somebody saying 'there's no player in South Africa who can be a captain of Leeds United.' You know what I'm trying to say? He said there's nobody that can coach Bafana Bafana locally?

"We just won the [CAF] Champions League, by the way. We just won the [CAF] Super Cup; we just won the league; we just won the Telkom [Knockout Cup].



"And they say there's no coach who can coach Bafana Bafana? Are you being serious? And look where we come from also, look at the background [of] who was appointed before this [coach], before this one, and this one," he added.



The reigning African Coach Of The Year also gave his backing to Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt for the Bafana job.



"I think 'Hunty' has got more credentials than other people and I understand how he feels. He feels a bit different because everybody takes it in a different way.



"He [Hunt] has done well, hey. He must have a run, hey. He is a good coach. He's disciplined. He's tactically organised and he's won three [league] titles with SuperSport [United]. At Wits he has been second and third [twice in a row], won the MTN8, I mean, what else should he do to get a run at Bafana?," he concluded.