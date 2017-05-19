Morrison linked with Vita return

Cape Town - A report has claimed that Orlando Pirates midfielder Bernard Morrison is set to return to his former team, DR Congo club side AS Vita.

Morrison has failed to make the impact that was expected of him and the midfield attacker has made only four starts in the league, one start in the cup, and an additional four substitute appearances in both formats, during which time he's failed to score a goal.

According to the Citizen website, an unnamed source revealed that the Buccaneers are ready to offload the player.

"He lacks commitment at training and his off-the-field conduct is not helping things either," said an unnamed source.

"Remember that he was arrested last month. Even though the case was withdrawn, the damage was already done because Pirates made headlines for the wrong reasons," said the source.

"They have decided to release him along with the host of other players, who are not in the coach’s plans for next season.

"His former club AS Vita want him back and I heard that he met their representatives in Swaziland recently. I think he is going there next season, but he will not be at Pirates next season," the source stated.