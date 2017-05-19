NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Morrison linked with Vita return

2017-05-19 14:41
Bernard Morrison (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - A report has claimed that Orlando Pirates midfielder Bernard Morrison is set to return to his former team, DR Congo club side AS Vita.

Morrison has failed to make the impact that was expected of him and the midfield attacker has made only four starts in the league, one start in the cup, and an additional four substitute appearances in both formats, during which time he's failed to score a goal.

According to the Citizen website, an unnamed source revealed that the Buccaneers are ready to offload the player.

"He lacks commitment at training and his off-the-field conduct is not helping things either," said an unnamed source.

"Remember that he was arrested last month. Even though the case was withdrawn, the damage was already done because Pirates made headlines for the wrong reasons," said the source.

"They have decided to release him along with the host of other players, who are not in the coach’s plans for next season.

"His former club AS Vita want him back and I heard that he met their representatives in Swaziland recently. I think he is going there next season, but he will not be at Pirates next season," the source stated.

Read more on:    orlando pirates  |  psl  |  bernard morrison  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chelsea aim to win everything next season - Kante

2017-05-19 14:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Crusaders beat Chiefs in brutal Fiji clash Super Rugby: Weekend teams De Kock: Hougaard at No 9 for Boks! Proteas duo included in Vettori's best ever XI Mayweather coy over McGregor 'super fight'
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 May 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Baroka FC, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Wits, FNB Stadium 15:00
Free State Stars v Chippa United, Goble Park 15:00
Maritzburg United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 