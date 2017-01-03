NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Montpellier make R14.3m bid for Dolly - report

2017-01-03 12:27
Keagan Dolly (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - French outfit Montpellier have submitted a R14.3m bid for Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder, Keagan Dolly.

Sport24 reported that Dolly has been attracting interest from clubs in France and Greece.

The 23-year-old won the PSL title and went onto play an integral part of claiming Sundowns' first CAF Champions League triumph.

According to Soccer Laduma, the club tabled an offer over €1 million for the former Ajax Cape Town's services.

However, Dolly and his representatives are still waiting for the verdict on the player's buyout clause.

Sundowns took Dolly's buyout clause case to the PSL’s Dispute Resolutions Chamber as the club is claiming a mistake was made on his clause.

The verdict was expected at the end of December with the transfer window officially open, the player's agent will hope that the midfielders future will be sorted out by the end of January.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Guardiola's 'process of saying goodbye' has started

21 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Kyle Abbott set to ditch Proteas? Elgar century sparks Proteas recovery Proteas: batting gremlins still lurk Warner joins Bradman with Test ton before lunch
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
26 October 2016
Mamelodi Sundowns v Highlands Park, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
07 February 2017
Wits v Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars, FNB Stadium 19:30
08 February 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Golden Arrows, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Maritzburg United, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Orlando Pirates, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 