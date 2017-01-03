Montpellier make R14.3m bid for Dolly - report

Cape Town - French outfit Montpellier have submitted a R14.3m bid for Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder, Keagan Dolly.

Sport24 reported that Dolly has been attracting interest from clubs in France and Greece.

The 23-year-old won the PSL title and went onto play an integral part of claiming Sundowns' first CAF Champions League triumph.

According to Soccer Laduma, the club tabled an offer over €1 million for the former Ajax Cape Town's services.

However, Dolly and his representatives are still waiting for the verdict on the player's buyout clause.

Sundowns took Dolly's buyout clause case to the PSL’s Dispute Resolutions Chamber as the club is claiming a mistake was made on his clause.

The verdict was expected at the end of December with the transfer window officially open, the player's agent will hope that the midfielders future will be sorted out by the end of January.