Moloi happy with start to life with Chilli Boys

Cape Town - Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says he is pleased with the progress his side are making after seeing some positive signs from his players in his first few matches in charge.

Since taking over from the sacked Dan Malesela, Moloi has been in charge for two Premiership matches.

In those encounters, he guided the Chilli Boys to a draw with Platinum Stars as well as a stalemate with SuperSport United on Tuesday.

The Port Elizabeth-based outfit are currently tenth in the standings and may have an opportunity to move even higher up the table when they host Bloemfontein Celtic in a league clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Nonetheless, 'Tebza'says he is happy with the way his side are shaping up and are playing according to his instructions.

"I am very proud of the boys," he told Chippa's official website.

"I've only had two full sessions with them, and what they did this evening (last Tuesday against SuperSport) for me is remarkable.

"We keep the ball well, but we can do more with (a) little bit of pace.

"We are going back to Port Elizabeth and we will have couple days of work before our game on Sunday against Celtic."