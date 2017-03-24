NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Mokotjo granted SA citizenship

2017-03-24 23:02
Kamohelo Mokotjo (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, has, by the power vested in terms of Section 13(3)(a)(i) of the South African Citizenship Act, 1995 (Act No. 88 of 1995), allowed Kamohelo Mokotjo to resume his former South African citizenship.

Mokotjo acquired Dutch citizenship in December 2016 and automatically lost his South African citizenship. 

The Minister approved the application after carefully applying his mind to a motivation submitted before him by the applicant stating the reasons for the request.

According to the Act, a South African shall cease to be a citizen if "he or she, while not being a minor, by some voluntary and formal act other than marriage, acquires the citizenship or nationality of a country other than the Republic".

The Act further stipulates that the Minister may, upon receipt of such an application, allow the applicant to resume his former South African citizenship if he is satisfied with the facts presented before him.

Read more on:    psl  |  kamohelo mokotjo  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mahlangu disappointed by Lebese

2017-03-24 19:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: I was out cold for a few minutes - Stransky Steven Kitshoff: Why I'm heading back to SA Proteas performances 'not good enough' - Faf ‘Back to the Future’ for SA in Super Rugby? De Kock cleared to play in final Test
‘Back to the Future’ for SA in Super Rugby? Steven Kitshoff chats to Sport24 Penalty! Read now ... Jake White's new Japan job confirmed Stormers 'better prepared' for Sunwolves

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Golden Arrows v Highlands Park, Chatsworth Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Baroka FC, Mbombela Stadium 15:00
Wits v Platinum Stars, Bidvest Stadium 18:00
Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates, Goble Park 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium 20:15
Maritzburg United v Ajax Cape Town, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
02 April 2017
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
03 April 2017
Cape Town City FC v Chippa United, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 