Mnyamane primed for Bafana test

2017-03-23 16:46
Thabo Mnyamane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - SuperSport United in-form midfielder Thabo Mnyamane has been buoyed by his side's emphatic 4-0 victory in the CAF Confederation Cup as he prepares to do duty with Bafana Bafana. 

The 24-year-old has formed an integral part of Stuart Baxter's sides title-chasing side - netting five goals and seven assists in the Premiership this season. 

The former University of Pretoria man also notched up an assist as Matsatsantsa comprehensively won their second-leg CAF clash against El Ahly Shendi, that he says gave him confidence for his national team outing.

"Obviously the result gave me a moral boost and a bit of confidence," he told TimesLIVE website.

"Coming into the camp, I know that I have to fight for the jersey - I have to work hard.

"Yes - I can get results with my club but I also need to prove myself in the national set up.

"I believe when two countries meet there is no such thing as a friendly because pride is at stake. I don’t see these games as friendlies. I see them as games the country needs to win and showcase that we are still here as Bafana Bafana.

"I don’t believe you can regard any other country as a smaller team. Each country is special and Guinea-Bissau and Angola are good countries, they play good football.

"Guinea-Bissau are a good team. We know West African teams are a bit physical. It’s going to be a tough match," he concluded.

