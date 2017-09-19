Micho wants Bucs to be arrogant against City

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevich says Cape Town City's Benni McCarthy is inexperienced but has started his coaching career well, ahead of Tuesday's Premiership clash at FNB Stadium.

Both mentors have enjoyed bright starts to their respective careers at their clubs with Sredojevich unbeaten and helping Bucs to be tied for first place on points with Baroka, Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows.

Meanwhile, City's mentor has won five of his first six matches in charge and has guided the Citizens to the final of the MTN8 where they will face SuperSport United on 14 October.

Micho told the TimesLIVE website, "He (McCarthy) had great playing experience but is still new to the coaching business. But even if he just remembered one point from each of the coaches he has worked under, his coaching future in this country would be secure.

"Last season the club did very well and when some people were expecting a downfall for them‚ Benni has put them together very well and they are into the MTN8 final.

"With that in mind‚ we will need to respect them whenever they have the ball but when we have the ball‚ we must show them elements of arrogance."

In team news, City's new signing and Nigeria international, Victor Obinna, is rated as having a 50/50 chance of playing in the fixture by club boss John Comitis. The player, a former team-mate of McCarthy at West Ham United, is waiting for his work permit to be processed.

Last season's two PSL meetings between the teams ended in stalemates.

Kick off is at 19:30.