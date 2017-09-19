NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Micho wants Bucs to be arrogant against City

2017-09-19 07:33
Milutin Sredojevic (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevich says Cape Town City's Benni McCarthy is inexperienced but has started his coaching career well, ahead of Tuesday's Premiership clash at FNB Stadium.

Both mentors have enjoyed bright starts to their respective careers at their clubs with Sredojevich unbeaten and helping Bucs to be tied for first place on points with Baroka, Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows.

Meanwhile, City's mentor has won five of his first six matches in charge and has guided the Citizens to the final of the MTN8 where they will face SuperSport United on 14 October.

Micho told the TimesLIVE website, "He (McCarthy) had great playing experience but is still new to the coaching business. But even if he just remembered one point from each of the coaches he has worked under, his coaching future in this country would be secure.

"Last season the club did very well and when some people were expecting a downfall for them‚ Benni has put them together very well and they are into the MTN8 final.

"With that in mind‚ we will need to respect them whenever they have the ball but when we have the ball‚ we must show them elements of arrogance."

In team news, City's new signing and Nigeria international, Victor Obinna, is rated as having a 50/50 chance of playing in the fixture by club boss John Comitis. The player, a former team-mate of McCarthy at West Ham United, is waiting for his work permit to be processed.

Last season's two PSL meetings between the teams ended in stalemates.

Kick off is at 19:30.

Read more on:    orlando pirates  |  psl  |  benni mccarthy  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ex-England star Ferdinand to turn to boxing?

2017-09-19 07:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss Mallett: Criticising Boks like clubbing a baby seal 5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks 7 Boks released for Currie Cup duty
7 most embarrassing moments in Bok history Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City FC, FNB Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Chippa United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Free State Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 20 September 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Baroka FC, Free State Stadium 19:30
Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
AmaZulu FC v Wits, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Golden Arrows, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Friday, 22 September 2017
Cape Town City FC v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 