Micho: Shonga will be given time to adjust

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says Zambian marksman Justin Shonga will not be put under pressure to hit the ground running.

The 20-year-old was signed last week by the Soweto giants and made his debut on Saturday night after coming off the bench for the last 23 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Polokwane City.

Micho expects the Chipolopolo international to be a success at Pirates, but says he won't be rushed into the action too quickly.

"It is not easy to come from the different league. For long period of time he didn't play, he trained with us throughout the week and he is a great player that will improve with time," the Serbian coach was quoted as saying by KickOff website.

"We are responsible to give him time for adjustment and adaptation. He will go with the Zambia national team to Nigeria (for a World Cup qualifier) and after coming from there we will have 10 days.

"He will train with the team, gel with the players and learn the angle of positioning and learn the way of entering into the attack. And already he has that ability of scoring and he will learn.

"I'm convinced he will create more chances and he will look to convert them and help us."

The Buccaneers are next in action against Platinum Stars in the Premiership on October 18.