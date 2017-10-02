Micho asks Bucs faithful to back Gabuza

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has called on the club's supporters to get behind Buccaneers striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Gabuza netted twice during Saturday night's 2-2 draw against Polokwane City, his second goal coming right at the death and helping to salvage a point for the Soweto side.

And after managing only two league goals in each of his last two seasons at the club, the 30-year-old marksman already has three this season.

Sredojevic was full of praise for the Bafana-capped forward and is confident that, with support, Gabuza could go on to have a prolific season in front of goal.

"He has the heart of a lion," Sredojevic was quoted saying by the Star.

"It's not easy to wear this jersey. This jersey has 80 years of history and millions of supporters. Whatever he missed, he repaid with the two goals he scored.

"Last season he scored two goals. This is his third goal (in six matches). I want to find the mechanism - together with the technical team, management, and the players - to get the best out of him.

"I also ask for patience from the supporters so that we can give him confidence because he will, 100 percent, repay us for that. He wants to deliver and he wants to give his best."

Sredojevic was also pleased with the character his men showed against Rise and Shine.

"We saw patience, effort, and respect from our players towards the badge. They played until the end of the game. They didn't give up and had a never-say-die attitude, which is our character and culture. This is the character of big teams."