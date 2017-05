Mbesuma lifts Highlands out of drop zone

Johannesburg - Highlands Park moved out of the Absa Premiership relegation zone on Friday with a gritty 1-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Chippa United.

Veteran Zambia striker Collins Mbesuma won the match by firing a 65th-minute penalty past Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi at a cold and wet Makhulong Stadium near Johannesburg.

Only the fifth victory in 28 matches lifted Highlands two places to 14th, while Chippa dropped one spot to 15th as their winless league run stretched to 13 matches.

Highlands have 25 points with two rounds remaining and Chippa (minus eight goal difference) and bottom club Baroka (minus 17) 24.

Baroka host Highlands Park Wednesday in a match sure to have a major influence on the relegation struggle.

The bottom club will be relegated and replaced by second-tier champions Thanda Royal Zulu while the second-last side go into playoffs.

"We wanted the three points more and my boys showed tremendous mental fortitude," said Highlands coach Thierry Mabobo.