NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Mayambela expected to be out for a month

2017-09-26 18:46
Mark Mayambela (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Chippa United talisman Mark Mayambela could miss around a month's action for the Port Elizabeth team due to his calf injury.

With an international break ahead, this could mean the former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town star may only miss out on another three league games for the Chilli Boys (this weekend's match away to Golden Arrows, and games against Maritzburg United and Cape Town City next month).

The 30-year-old picked up the injury in the game against Platinum Stars and had to sit out two matches against another two of his previous employers, SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic.

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says Mayambela will not be rushed back into action.

"It will still take a while for him to come back. It is a tough injury that requires rest," Moloi told Supersport TV.

Read more on:    chippa united  |  psl  |  mark mayambela  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: Champions League

2017-09-26 08:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
New rules in cricket: Players can be sent off! Coetzee: Combrinck hasn't had enough game time Coetzee questions Hougaard’s technical ability Lions tour ‘cull’: Slap in face for SA Anger as Lomu's sons front France RWC bid
Lions tour ‘cull’: Slap in face for SA Whiteley fit for Boks’ year-end tour Schwartzel ready for Presidents Cup challenge Kiwi ref for Boks v Wallabies No regrets over Trump 'bum' jibe - LeBron

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Ramaphosa, Smit, Pienaar launch SA's RWC 2023 bid
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 