Mayambela expected to be out for a month

Cape Town - Chippa United talisman Mark Mayambela could miss around a month's action for the Port Elizabeth team due to his calf injury.

With an international break ahead, this could mean the former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town star may only miss out on another three league games for the Chilli Boys (this weekend's match away to Golden Arrows, and games against Maritzburg United and Cape Town City next month).

The 30-year-old picked up the injury in the game against Platinum Stars and had to sit out two matches against another two of his previous employers, SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic.

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says Mayambela will not be rushed back into action.

"It will still take a while for him to come back. It is a tough injury that requires rest," Moloi told Supersport TV.