Matsatsantsa leave it late against Dikwena

Cape Town - SuperSport United managed to overcome a plucky Platinum Stars side 2-0 in their Absa Premiership encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.



After a goalless first half where both teams flattered to deceive, second half substitute Sifiso Myeni made the breakthrough five minutes from time.

Jeremy Brockie doubled Matsatsantsa's lead with the last kick of the game to leave Dikwena winless this season.

The visitors came into the fixture in Tshwane with a new head coach at the helm with Roger de Sa replacing Peter Butler after just two league games.

Up against his former coaching assistant Eric Tinkler with an in-form SuperSport, it was tipped to be a heated encounter.

But the pre-match hype failed to live up to its potential in the first half with attackers Thuso Phala and Brockie coming closest to breaking the deadlock, but were let down by their lack of composure.

The second half proved to be even more of a cagey affair as both sides looked afraid to make a mistake and allow the other to capitalise.

The game needed individual brilliance and Tinkler found it when he brought on new signing Myeni for Dove Wome.

Five minutes before the final whistle the mercurial winger showed incredible technical ability to bring the ball down, control it on his weaker left foot and smash the ball beyond Dikwena goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela.

With Stars pushing forward looking for an equaliser, Brockie grabbed his fourth goal in five games this season when he rounded Mzimela after a swift counter.

The result leaves De Sa's men winless from their opening three fixtures while SuperSport are fifth with two wins and one defeat.