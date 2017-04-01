NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Matlakala fires Baroka past SuperSport

2017-04-01 17:22
Stuart Baxter and Kingston Nkhatha (Supplied)
Johannesburg - Maboke Matlakala's goal helped Baroka FC beat SuperSport United 1-0 in an Absa Premiership game at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday afternoon.

The wins sees Bakgaga stay 16th on the league table, while Matsatsantsa also remain third on the standings.

Both sides created chances in the early stages of the game with Baroka midfielder Mxolisi Kunene and SuperSport striker Kingston Nkhatha getting their shots on target.

But SuperSport goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse and Baroka shot-stopper Oscarine Masuluke were both equal to the task as they made great saves to ensure that the game remained goalless.

SuperSport striker Jeremy Brockie and Baroka midfielder Sepana Letsoalo also saw their efforts saved by the keepers with the half-time break approaching. Nevertheless, it was 0-0 at half-time.

It took only 11 minutes for in-form midfielder Maboke Matlakala to break the deadlock - putting Baroka into the lead with a decent finish with the SuperSport defence exposed.

Matsatsantsa then pressed Bakgaga as they looked to restore parity, but the visitors defended in numbers and they also looked dangerous on the counter attack.

Pieterse pulled off three great saves in the dying minutes of the game as Bakgaga searched for another goal. Nevertheless, Baroka walked away 1-0 winners on the day.

