Maritzburg strike late to hold SuperSport

Cape Town - Maritzburg United left it late before securing a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in an absorbing MTN8 first leg semi-final match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

The hosts started brightly and had early chances as Bradley Grobler and Clayton Daniels tested Maritzburg keeper Bongani Mpandle inside the opening 10 minutes.

But SuperSport were unable to turn their first half dominance into goals as Morgan Gould headed over from a 26th minute corner while Grobler wasted a good opportunity eight minutes later when he headed straight at Mpandle after a blistering counter.

The Team of Choice's only effort on goal in the opening stanza saw Lebohang Maboe firing well wide from outside the box on 30 minutes after what had been a promising burst through the middle.

Matsatsantsa finally capitalised on an opportunity when Dove Wome played in Thuso Phala on the right hand side of the box, the latter finishing expertly with a rising shot into the top corner eight minutes after the restart.

Wome was unlucky not to have added a second goal on the hour mark when his effort from 12-yards out was ruled off-sides.

That appeared to be costly as the visiting team came storming back with chances as Sheldon van Wyk was denied by a fine reflex save by Ronwen Williams before Deolin Mekoa's free kick brushed the crossbar 15 minutes from time.

And the Team of Choice had their reward when Maboe showed great finishing prowess in the box after he smashed a low shot left-footed into the bottom corner to keep his side’s hopes of reaching a first ever cup final alive.