Maritzburg record important victory over Stars

Cape Town - Maritzburg United claimed only their second victory at the Harry Gwala Stadium this season as they beat Free State Stars 2-1 on Sunday.

Second-half substitute Evans Rusike and Lebohang Maboe scored to claim a huge come-from-behind victory for the 'Team of Choice after Mohammed Anas had given Stars the lead.



The visitors took the lead in the 20th minute when Moeketsi Sekola's shot was blocked but it fell at the feet of Anas, and the former Maritzburg man managed to control the ball well under pressure and fire home past Christoffer Mafoumbi.

Serame Letsoaka's side almost doubled their lead five minutes before the break.

Danny Venter sent in a whipped corner from the right that was met by Tamsanqa Teyise, but the defender's header went narrowly over the bar.

Maritzburg leveled matters in the 65th minute.

Deolin Mekoa's first-time cross from the left was delightfully finished off by Rusike at the near post.

Roger De Sa's men completed the turnaround 10 minutes from time as substitute Devon Saal did well to keep the ball alive after Rusike's shot was parried by Mafoumbi and Maboe was on hand to slot the ball into the net.







