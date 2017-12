Maritzburg down City with second half blitz

Cape Town - Maritzburg United scored four second-half goals as they came from behind to beat Cape Town City 4-2 in an enthralling Absa Premiership clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Tuesday evening.

A first win in nine league fixtures leading the Pietermaritzburg outfit up to 10th place on the log standings as City squandered yet another chance to move to the summit of the table.

More to follow...