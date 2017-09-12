Maritzburg, Amazulu share the spoils

Cape Town - Maritzburg United remained top of the Premiership table despite a late goal from AmaZulu denying them all three points in the KwaZulu-Natal derby that ended 1-1 on Tuesday.

The league leaders had come into the match fresh off the disappointment of losing to SuperSport United in the MTN8 semi-finals over the weekend.

But they looked the better of the two teams in a fairly dour opening 45 minutes. Siyanda Xulu had the best chance of the first period when he climbed highest to meet a Deolin Mekoa cross, which was excellently tipped over by Boafela Pule.

The only chance for the hosts was when Mabhuti Khenyeza spun an shot straight at another debutant, Richard Ofori, who fumbled with no Usuthu player on hand to finish.

It was goalless at the break and after the restart, Maritzburg began to up the tempo. They were eventually rewarded when Sheldon van Wyk's cross was turned into his own net by ex-United man Michael Morton.

Mhlengi Cele, who was introduced in the 66th minute, then levelled for AmaZulu much to the delight of the sparse home crowd – the former Thanda Royal Zulu striker nudging in a header from Lungelo Dlamini's right-wing cross.