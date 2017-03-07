Manyama: We didn't fear Sundowns

Cape Town - In-form Cape Town City captain Lebohang Manyama reveals that the Citizens were fearless against Mamelodi Sundowns last Friday.

The 26-year-old attacker was a match winner for City once again when they defeated the Brazilians 1-0 in an Absa premiership encounter at the Athlone Stadium.

Notably the win took the high flying Mother City based outfit to the summit of the Premiership log respectively.

The Thembisa born player outlined that they studied the top flight reigning champions and were aware of what to expect during the 90 minutes.

Manyama also extended his praises to his hard working team-mates citing that their heroics are not an outcome of his individual brilliance but as a collective team effort.

"What can I say? This is not only about me as an individual," said Manyama.

"I have a bunch of team-mates who works hard behind us - the attackers. They give us the freedom to go forward. And obviously we knew that that we were playing against the best team in Africa.

"We had to give them all our respect but at the same time we didn't fear them.

"We knew what to expect from them, we had to be patient until we scored. And we were rewarded for our patience. But again we have worked together as a unit."

Meanwhile, Sundowns brushed aside the weekend defeat and went on to cruise past Mariveni United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday evening in a Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash.

City will face Acornbush United in their Nedbank Cup encounter on Sunday in hope of qualifying for the next round.

Kick off is at 15:00.