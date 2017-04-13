NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Maluleka: We are in a good position to win the title

2017-04-13 09:44
George Maluleka (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs moved up to second place on the Premiership table after easing to a 2-0 win against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals in either half from George Maluleka and Gustavo Paez handed Chiefs all the points in the Free State.

“I feel good about this award and the team’s performance,” reflected Maluleka as quoted by the club's official website.

“What pleases me most is that we played very well as a team.”

Describing his goal, he said: “I kept calm as I knew what I wanted to do. I received a nice pass from Joseph Molangoane and slotted the ball in the back of the net.”

Maluleka capped his man-of-the-match performance with a neatly taken goal to open the score.

It was already his fourth man of the match award for a league game this season.

“With this kind of team effort, we will give it a push towards the end of the season,” continues Maluleka.

“We deserve this win, because we played well.”

The midfielder believes that Chiefs stand a good chance to win the league.

“We are in a good position to win the title. This win is a confidence booster for us,” commented Maluleka.

The victory ensured Chiefs moved level on 42 points with Cape Town City, but ahead on goal difference.

The defeat for Celtic was their first in six matches and saw them remain in 12th place.

Chiefs welcome Chippa United in the next match on Saturday April 15 at Mbombela Stadium

Kick-off at 18:00.

Has Baxter priced himself out of Bafana job?

2017-04-12 11:31

Fixtures
13 April 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Platinum Stars v Cape Town City FC, Moruleng Stadium 18:00
14 April 2017
Maritzburg United v Baroka FC, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
15 April 2017
Golden Arrows v Ajax Cape Town, Chatsworth Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United, Mbombela Stadium 18:00
Highlands Park v Orlando Pirates, Makhulong Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
