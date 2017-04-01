Mahachi strikes late to see Arrows to victory

Durban - Golden Arrows climbed to sixth on the Premiership table after ousting Highlands Park with a late winner in their 2-1 victory at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday.

Kudakwashe Mahachi scored an 89th minute winner as Abafana Bes’thende won a match they could so easily have lost late on.



Knox Mutizwa had opened the scoring after 28 minutes, before Surprise Moriri levelled with a late penalty to set up a tense finish. But the home side managed to snatch the points as they climbed up to sixth on the table.

Arrows, who had won just two matches in their 12 previous games, were desperately seeking some consistency and they came out with a side on a mission in Durban.



They dominated most of the opening half and were rewarded with Mutizwa’s opener just before the half-hour mark.



The came as Sibusiso Sibeko intercepted in midfield and played the ball into the feet of Mahachi, who freed his countryman on the edge of the box, allowing him time and space to apply a clipped finish beyond a flat-footed Tapuwa Kapini.



The lead could have been doubled when Mutizwa was put clean through moments after the goal, but he saw his shot strike the crossbar as the Lions of the North survived.



It was 1-0 at the break and after the restart Lerato Lamola should have doubled his side's advantage from a splendidly whipped free-kick by Nduduzo Sibiya, only to see his header crash into the side netting.



After half chances at either end, there was great opportunity to score with seven minutes to play when Arrows conceded a penalty through a Nkosinathi Mthiyane handball in the box - Moriri stepping up to level.



Mothobi Mvala and Charlton Mashumba both struck wide with good chances for Highlands, before Mahachi dealt the visitors a massive late blow when he collected a Danny Phiri pass and fired beyond a helpless Kapini.

