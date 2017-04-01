NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Mahachi strikes late to see Arrows to victory

2017-04-01 17:17
Kudakwashe Mahachi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Durban - Golden Arrows climbed to sixth on the Premiership table after ousting Highlands Park with a late winner in their 2-1 victory at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday.

Kudakwashe Mahachi scored an 89th minute winner as Abafana Bes’thende won a match they could so easily have lost late on.

Knox Mutizwa had opened the scoring after 28 minutes, before Surprise Moriri levelled with a late penalty to set up a tense finish. But the home side managed to snatch the points as they climbed up to sixth on the table.

Arrows, who had won just two matches in their 12 previous games, were desperately seeking some consistency and they came out with a side on a mission in Durban.

They dominated most of the opening half and were rewarded with Mutizwa’s opener just before the half-hour mark.

The came as Sibusiso Sibeko intercepted in midfield and played the ball into the feet of Mahachi, who freed his countryman on the edge of the box, allowing him time and space to apply a clipped finish beyond a flat-footed Tapuwa Kapini.

The lead could have been doubled when Mutizwa was put clean through moments after the goal, but he saw his shot strike the crossbar as the Lions of the North survived.

It was 1-0 at the break and after the restart Lerato Lamola should have doubled his side's advantage from a splendidly whipped free-kick by Nduduzo Sibiya, only to see his header crash into the side netting.

After half chances at either end, there was great opportunity to score with seven minutes to play when Arrows conceded a penalty through a Nkosinathi Mthiyane handball in the box - Moriri stepping up to level.

Mothobi Mvala and Charlton Mashumba both struck wide with good chances for Highlands, before Mahachi dealt the visitors a massive late blow when he collected a Danny Phiri pass and fired beyond a helpless Kapini.


Read more on:    golden arrows  |  psl  |  kudakwashe mahachi  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Matlakala fires Baroka past SuperSport

2017-04-01 17:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Chiefs 28-12 Bulls As it happened: Stormers 53-10 Cheetahs Titans smash batting record to win One Day Cup Spirited Bulls run out of puff against Chiefs LIVE: Lions 20-16 Sharks
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Wits v Platinum Stars, Bidvest Stadium 18:00
Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates, Goble Park 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium 20:15
Maritzburg United v Ajax Cape Town, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
02 April 2017
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
03 April 2017
Cape Town City FC v Chippa United, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 