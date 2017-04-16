NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Madisha goal sees Sundowns overcome FS Stars

2017-04-16 17:13
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Free State Stars 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney on Sunday afternoon.

As a result the Brazilians stay fourth on the league log standings, while Ea Lla Koto also remain 14th on the table.

Ea Lla Koto began the match well containing the Brazilians, who are the defending league champions, in the opening stages of the game.

However, the match progressed the Brazilians took control of the match - with Percy Tau and Khama Billiat looking lively upfront.

However, Stars goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni was always alert - producing a good save to deny Tau in the 19th minute and Billiat six minutes later.

Ngobeni also denied Zimbabwe international Billiat from a free-kick in the 39th minute as Sundowns continued their dominance.

The deadlock was finally broken on the stroke of half-time when Motjeka Madisha fired home Billiat's corner-kick and Sundowns were leading 1-0 at half-time.

Stars coach Serame Letsoaka introduced promising midfielder Nhlakanipho Ntuli ten minutes after the restart as the home side looked to equalise.

However, Sundowns continued to dominate the match and in the 67th minute, Hlompho Kekana forced Ngobeni into a great save.

South Africa international Kekana hit the cross-bar twice from two well-taken free-kicks in the closing stages of the league encounter.

Ultimately, Sundowns emerged 1-0 winners over Stars, who had to thank Ngobeni for not conceding more than one goal.

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  free state stars  |  psl  |  soccer
