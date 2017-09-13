NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Mabena on the double for Siwelele

2017-09-13 05:55
Ndumiso Mabena (Supplied)
Cape Town - Ndumiso Mabena scored a brace for Bloemfontein Celtic as they ran out 2-1 victors against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Siwelele got off to a flying start when Mabena broke the deadlock after just seven minutes, but they were pegged back by Rodney Ramagalela's equaliser after 28 minutes and went into the break all square.

However, the off-season signing from Platinum Stars struck again 14 minutes from time to hand Celtic their first Absa Premiership win of the season.

Both teams looked to attack from the start, but it was the visitors who drew first blood when Mabena got in behind the Rise and Shine defence to tuck his shot past George Chigova.

Bernard Molekwa's side went in search of an equaliser and they worked Patrick Tignyemb in the 17th minute, although they didn't have to wait long to restore parity as Ramagalela powered past the defence to beat the 'keeper with a clinical finish.

The hosts ended the half strongly, but poor decision making in the final third let them down as the two teams went into the half-time interval at level pegging.

The second half failed to offer up many chances, although Mabena would take his on 76 minutes as he dispatched a loose ball into the back of the net from inside the area.

Veselin Jelusic's men were unable to find a reply in the remaining minutes as Celtic continued their unbeaten start in the league, inflicting a first defeat for Polokwane.

