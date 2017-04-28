NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Lorch ruled out for rest of season

2017-04-28 14:45
Thembinkosi Lorch (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch will undergo shoulder surgery next week and will miss the rest of the season, the club has confirmed.

Lorch has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in his first season at the club and quickly won over the Sea Robbers' faithful with his skillful play and ability to take on opposition defences.

But the 0-0 draw to Highlands Park on April 15 will be the final game that the 23-year-old plays this season.

"Thembinkosi Lorch is set to undergo surgery next week and will miss out the remainder of the season," read a report on the Bucs website.

"Lorch, who injured his shoulder in the goalless draw against Highlands Park, is due to go under the knife next week.

"According to the medical department, Lorch has suffered trauma to his joint capsule and ligaments which require surgical intervention."

Although Lorch's loss is offset by the recent return of two other Bucs wide players, the club also announced that striker Thabiso Kutumela and winger Mahlatsi Makudubela remain sidelined.

"The loss of Lorch has been cushioned by the return from injury of wingers Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Qalinge. The two enterprising wingers, made their returns to action in Orlando Pirates’ recent Nedbank Cup victory over Bloemfontein Celtic.

"According to the report, both players (Kutumela and Makudubela) are undergoing rehabilitation for their respective injuries. Kutumela has been complaining of pain after a knock to the knee during training while Makudubela suffered a strain in his quad muscle after tackle during training.

"Both players continue to be assessed and will continue with their respective rehabilitation programmes," concluded the statement.

Read more on:    orlando pirates  |  psl  |  thembinkosi lorch  |  soccer
