LIVE
Mamelodi Sundowns
0 - 0
Bloemfontein Celtic
2017/04/05 | 19:30 |  South African PSL | Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria |  First Half
PSL

LIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns v Celtic

2017-04-05 18:25
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24
Last Updated at 19:57
19:53
18' Castro gets a chance to put Sundowns ahead but his headed effort could only dip on the top of the nets
19:50
13' Free kick awarded for a foul by dos Santos Ricardo Nascimento on Alfred Ndengane.
19:48

Fromer Celtic boss Joe Mafela recently passed away... 
19:45

9' Mabasa is flagged offside.

He has been really helpful this season so far for Celtic. 
19:37

Tignyemb has on several times this season come to Celtics rescue. 

A win tonight will lift Celtic further away from relegation danger as they sit 12th on the log.
19:33
3' Kekana with a lowly struck shot but Tignyemb gloves it easily. 
19:31

1' And kick off! 

Really excited to see if this fixture will affect the title race.
19:16

Bloemfontein Celtic XI: Tignyemb, Mxoyana, Ndengane, Letlabika, Dube, Rikhotso, Mahlasela, Lakay, Hotto, Phalane, Mabasa.

Subs: Mtshali, Shikweni, Nyatama, Zuma, Molekwane, Mvula, Nyondo.
19:15

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Langerman, Nascimento, Soumahoro, Morena, Kekana, Mabunda, T. Zwane, Billiat, Tau, Castro.

Sub: Sandilands, Ngcongca, Zakri, Laffor, Nthethe, Hachi, Modise.
13:23
***KICK OFF IS AT 19:30***
13:23
Celtic have won their last two away league matches against Sundowns by a combined score of 8-1.
13:23
When the teams met earlier this season, the Brazilians claimed a 1-0 away win in Bloemfontein.
13:22
Sundowns have won 15 of their 28 home matches against Celtic, suffering six defeats in the process.
13:22
The Brazilians have 29 wins compared to 13 for Phunya Sele Sele, while 15 matches have been drawn.
13:22
In head-to-head stats, Celtic and Sundowns have met in 57 league matches since 1985.
13:22
Phunya Sele Sele are placed 12th on the Absa Premiership log with 22 points from 21 matches.
13:22
The Bloemfontein side has claimed 13 points from 10 away matches this season.
13:21
Celtic claimed their first away league win of 2017 when they defeated Polokwane City 1-0 on April 2.
13:21
The Brazilians are placed fifth on the Absa Premiership log with 34 points from 18 matches.
13:19
The Tshwane side has claimed 20 points from nine home matches this season.
13:19
Sundowns have gone four matches without a win after losing 2-1 at Kaizer Chiefs on April 1.
13:19
Mamelodi Sundowns will look to return to winning form in the Absa Premiership when they host Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
13:17

WELCOME!!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Absa Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic.
 
  • 25'

    Thapelo Morena produces a cross.

  • 25'

    Percy Tau delivers the ball. Patrick Tignyemb safely holds on.

  • 24'

    Wandisile Letlabika fouled by Leonardo Castro, the ref awards a free kick. Free kick taken by Wandisile Letlabika.

  • 21'

    Corner taken by Sibusiso Mxoyana.

  • 17'

    Centre by Themba Zwane. Header by Leonardo Castro misses right.

  • 16'

    Foul by Leonardo Castro on Lantshene Phalane, free kick awarded. Lantshene Phalane takes the free kick.

  • 13'

    Free kick awarded for a foul by dos Santos Ricardo Nascimento on Alfred Ndengane. Lantshene Phalane takes the free kick.

  • 13'

    Foul by Lantshene Phalane on Hlompho Kekana, free kick awarded. Free kick taken by Tiyani Mabunda.

  • 9'

    Tshegofatso Mabasa is flagged offside by the assistant referee. Free kick taken by dos Santos Ricardo Nascimento.

  • 8'

    Mthokozisi Dube gives away a free kick for an unfair challenge on Leonardo Castro. Tebogo Langerman takes the free kick.

  • 7'

    Corner from the right by-line taken by Lyle Lakay.

  • 7'

    The ball is delivered by Leonardo Castro.

  • 6'

    Shot by Sibusiso Mxoyana went wide right of the target.

  • 4'

    Tshegofatso Mabasa takes a shot. Kennedy Mweene safely holds on.

  • 3'

    Hlompho Kekana takes a shot. Patrick Tignyemb safely holds on.

  • 1'

    The referee blows for offside. Free kick taken by Mbhazima Rikhotso.

  • 0'

    The ref blows the whistle to start the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns Bloemfontein Celtic
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Kennedy Mweene
  • Tebogo Langerman
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Tiyani Mabunda
  • dos Santos Ricardo Nascimento
  • Themba Zwane
  • Percy Tau
  • Leonardo Castro
  • Thapelo Morena
  • Soumahoro Bangaly
  • Khama Billiat
  • 1
  • 4
  • 8
  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 22
  • 25
  • 27
  • 29
  • 33
  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • Mthokozisi Dube
  • Wandisile Letlabika
  • Lyle Lakay
  • Lantshene Phalane
  • Deon Hotto
  • Kabelo Mahlasela
  • Tshegofatso Mabasa
  • Sibusiso Mxoyana
  • Mbhazima Rikhotso
  • Alfred Ndengane
  • Patrick Tignyemb
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Thabo Nthethe
  • Fares Hachi
  • Teko Modise
  • Anele Ngcongca
  • Yannick Zakri
  • Anthony Laffor
  • Wayne Sandilands
  • 2
  • 3
  • 10
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 40
  • 2
  • 4
  • 9
  • 10
  • 23
  • 28
  • 32
  • Lawrence Molekwane
  • Musa Nyatama
  • Atusaye Nyondo
  • Dumisani Zuma
  • Vusi Shikweni
  • Moeketsi Mvula
  • Bruce Mtshali

