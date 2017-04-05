LIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns v Celtic

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
Fromer Celtic boss Joe Mafela recently passed away...
9' Mabasa is flagged offside.
He has been really helpful this season so far for Celtic.
7' The Brazilians continue to apply pressure on the Celtic goal, Castro and Khama seeing plenty of the ball. #Sundowns #DownsLive— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 5, 2017
7' The Brazilians continue to apply pressure on the Celtic goal, Castro and Khama seeing plenty of the ball. #Sundowns #DownsLive
Tignyemb has on several times this season come to Celtics rescue.
A win tonight will lift Celtic further away from relegation danger as they sit 12th on the log.
1' And kick off!
Really excited to see if this fixture will affect the title race.
Bloemfontein Celtic XI: Tignyemb, Mxoyana, Ndengane, Letlabika, Dube, Rikhotso, Mahlasela, Lakay, Hotto, Phalane, Mabasa.
Subs: Mtshali, Shikweni, Nyatama, Zuma, Molekwane, Mvula, Nyondo.
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Langerman, Nascimento, Soumahoro, Morena, Kekana, Mabunda, T. Zwane, Billiat, Tau, Castro.
Sub: Sandilands, Ngcongca, Zakri, Laffor, Nthethe, Hachi, Modise.
WELCOME!!
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Absa Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic.
Thapelo Morena produces a cross.
Percy Tau delivers the ball. Patrick Tignyemb safely holds on.
Wandisile Letlabika fouled by Leonardo Castro, the ref awards a free kick. Free kick taken by Wandisile Letlabika.
Corner taken by Sibusiso Mxoyana.
Centre by Themba Zwane. Header by Leonardo Castro misses right.
Foul by Leonardo Castro on Lantshene Phalane, free kick awarded. Lantshene Phalane takes the free kick.
Free kick awarded for a foul by dos Santos Ricardo Nascimento on Alfred Ndengane. Lantshene Phalane takes the free kick.
Foul by Lantshene Phalane on Hlompho Kekana, free kick awarded. Free kick taken by Tiyani Mabunda.
Tshegofatso Mabasa is flagged offside by the assistant referee. Free kick taken by dos Santos Ricardo Nascimento.
Mthokozisi Dube gives away a free kick for an unfair challenge on Leonardo Castro. Tebogo Langerman takes the free kick.
Corner from the right by-line taken by Lyle Lakay.
The ball is delivered by Leonardo Castro.
Shot by Sibusiso Mxoyana went wide right of the target.
Tshegofatso Mabasa takes a shot. Kennedy Mweene safely holds on.
Hlompho Kekana takes a shot. Patrick Tignyemb safely holds on.
The referee blows for offside. Free kick taken by Mbhazima Rikhotso.
The ref blows the whistle to start the match.
Jump totop
Read News24’s Comments Policy