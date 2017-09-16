LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Bidvest Wits

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Kaizer Chiefs Chiefs are playing like the away team, no width...— Thabo Mthembu (@ThaboMthembu84) September 16, 2017
Lol kaizer Chiefs have no clue what build up play is??— Mr Dube (@Prince_Harpo) September 16, 2017
It's MATCHDAY! Only 15 minutes before @KaizerChiefs ?? @BidvestWits ... crowd trickling in. #wozanazo #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/nZ2bWh8jZj— StadiumManagementSA (@OfficialSMSA) September 16, 2017
Cc @KaizerChiefs we are here pic.twitter.com/gCT9NlgYQL— Master P (@Master_P_61703) September 16, 2017
how do you bench the entire team that won you the league? Hunt has lost it— Takalani Mahashe (@takalanimahash1) September 16, 2017
I sincerely hope @KaizerChiefs could clinch this one too, just so the #SteveMustFall thing could finally blow off!?????? #AbsaPrem https://t.co/AjDzn7Xxon— R-idiculous J-ohnson (@Majesty_I) September 16, 2017
.@KaizerChiefs: Khune, Moleko, Gordinho, Cardoso, Zulu, Katsande, Maluleka, Meyiwa, Jayiya, Tshabalala, Paez.#PSLhttps://t.co/WxWQ7aHR0p pic.twitter.com/6Dy4Mdmatw— Sport24News (@Sport24news) September 16, 2017
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 18:00 ***
Booking: Allie is the second player to see yellow after a late challenge on Jayiya.
Some decent play down the left before Claasen looks to pick out Gamal. His cross, however, is slightly over-cooked.
Chance! Khune pulls off another decent stop, this time denying Gamal Amr's header from going in.
Ten minutes gone. Barring a save from Khune, neither side have really got going.
Both sides measured at the start, not wanting to give anything away too cheaply.
Katsande is penalised in midfield for handling the ball. Lucky to escape a booking there.
Booking: Khumalo into the book early for a foul on Paez as chiefs break.
Chance! Scott unleashes a rocket from outside the area, easy claim low down for Khune.
KICK OFF: We're underway at the the FNB Stadium.
Chiefs will be looking to build on Wednesday night's victory at Cape Town City. Wits, meanwhile, are still in search of their first win of the season.
Wits XI: Josephs, Allie, Hlatshwayo, Khumalo, Scott, Gamal Amr, Pelembe, Pule, Hlanti, Claasen, Pienaar.
Substitutes: Peters, Klate, Rodgers, Mhango, Mlambo, Motshwari, Ntshangase.
Chiefs XI: Khune, Moleko, Gordinho, Cardoso, Zulu, Katsande, Maluleka, Meyiwa, Jayiya, Tshabalala. Paez Gustavo.
Substitutes: Khuzwayo, Parker, Buchanan, Molangoane, Twala, Chirambadare, Ekstein.
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's PSL clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits, live from the FNB Stadium.
