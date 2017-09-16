NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

LIVE
Kaizer Chiefs
0 - 0
Bidvest Wits
2017/09/16 | 19:00 |  South African PSL | FNB Stadium, Johannesburg |  First Half
PSL

LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Bidvest Wits

2017-09-16 17:30
Baden Gillion - Sport24
Last Updated at 18:19
09:14

*** KICK-OFF IS AT 18:00 ***
 
  • 17'

    Booking: Allie is the second player to see yellow after a late challenge on Jayiya.

  • 14'

    Some decent play down the left before Claasen looks to pick out Gamal. His cross, however, is slightly over-cooked.

  • 11'

    Chance! Khune pulls off another decent stop, this time denying Gamal Amr's header from going in.

  • 10'

    Ten minutes gone. Barring a save from Khune, neither side have really got going.

  • 5'

    Both sides measured at the start, not wanting to give anything away too cheaply.

  • 3'

    Katsande is penalised in midfield for handling the ball. Lucky to escape a booking there.

  • 2'

    Booking: Khumalo into the book early for a foul on Paez as chiefs break.

  • 2'

    Chance! Scott unleashes a rocket from outside the area, easy claim low down for Khune.

  • 1'

    KICK OFF: We're underway at the the FNB Stadium.

  • 0'

    Chiefs will be looking to build on Wednesday night's victory at Cape Town City. Wits, meanwhile, are still in search of their first win of the season.

  • 0'

    Wits XI: Josephs, Allie, Hlatshwayo, Khumalo, Scott, Gamal Amr, Pelembe, Pule, Hlanti, Claasen, Pienaar. Substitutes: Peters, Klate, Rodgers, Mhango, Mlambo, Motshwari, Ntshangase.

  • 0'

    Chiefs XI: Khune, Moleko, Gordinho, Cardoso, Zulu, Katsande, Maluleka, Meyiwa, Jayiya, Tshabalala. Paez Gustavo. Substitutes: Khuzwayo, Parker, Buchanan, Molangoane, Twala, Chirambadare, Ekstein.

  • 0'

    Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's PSL clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits, live from the FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs Bidvest Wits
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 2
    • 2' Bongani Khumalo
    • 17' Nazeer Allie
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Daniel Cardoso
  • Bhongolwethu Jayiya
  • Gustavo Paez
  • George Maluleka
  • Siphiwe Tshabalala
  • Kgotso Moleko
  • Philani Zulu
  • Lorenzo Gordinho
  • Willard Katsande
  • Itumeleng Khune
  • Wiseman Meyiwa
  • 4
  • 6
  • 9
  • 12
  • 14
  • 18
  • 22
  • 26
  • 31
  • 32
  • 38
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 6
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 16
  • 20
  • Nazeer Allie
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
  • Bongani Khumalo
  • Granwald Scott
  • Amr Gamal
  • Elias Pelembe
  • Maliele Pule
  • Sfiso Hlanti
  • Dylon Claasen
  • Moeneeb Josephs
  • Steven Pienaar
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • William Twala
  • Keagan Buchanan
  • Edmore Chirambadare
  • Brilliant Khuzwayo
  • Joseph Molangoane
  • Bernard Parker
  • Hendrick Ekstein
  • 7
  • 10
  • 11
  • 16
  • 23
  • 25
  • 27
  • 7
  • 9
  • 17
  • 19
  • 30
  • 36
  • 41
  • Daine Klate
  • Eleazar Rodgers
  • Gabadinho Mhango
  • Xola Mlambo
  • Ben Motshwari
  • Kyle Peters
  • Phumlani Ntshangase

