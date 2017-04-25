NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Cape Town City
Kaizer Chiefs
2017/04/25 | 19:30 |  South African PSL | Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town |  Not Started
LIVE: Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs

2017-04-25 17:45
Baden Gillion - Sport24
Last Updated at 18:06
09:31
This encounter could prove decisive in what can turn prove to be the most exciting season in PSL history with four teams in contention for the title.
09:29
That encounter took place earlier this season, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw in Soweto.
09:29
In head-to-head stats, City and Chiefs have met in just one previous top flight league match.
09:28
The Amakhosi are placed third on the Absa Premiership log with 45 points from 24 matches.
09:28
The Soweto giants have claimed 18 points from 11 away matches this season.
09:28
Chiefs claimed a third successive league win (and extended their unbeaten streak to 12 matches) with a 1-0 victory at home over Chippa United on April 15.
09:28
The Citizens are placed first on the Absa Premiership log with 46 points from 24 matches.
09:27
The Cape Town side has claimed 24 points from 12 home matches this season.
09:27
City extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches with a 1-1 draw at home to Bidvest Wits on April 19.
09:27
Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs will meet in a crunch Absa Premiership title clash at the Cape Town Stadium on 25 April 2017.
 
Cape Town City Kaizer Chiefs
