LIVE: Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
MatchDay Vs #CapeTownCity Good things come to those who wait… greater things come to those who are willing to work for it #16_32 #GodisGreat pic.twitter.com/0zZDAXvUOX— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 25, 2017
MatchDay Vs #CapeTownCity Good things come to those who wait… greater things come to those who are willing to work for it #16_32 #GodisGreat pic.twitter.com/0zZDAXvUOX
Matchday..... Goodluck boys @CapeTownCityFC @ctcfc_ultras pic.twitter.com/qdGVqjVubq— Lebogang manyama (@Lebza08Manyama) April 25, 2017
Matchday..... Goodluck boys @CapeTownCityFC @ctcfc_ultras pic.twitter.com/qdGVqjVubq
Bruised hip, we will advise on his progress soon RT @chidiqaluh74: How is King Khune injury?— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 24, 2017
Bruised hip, we will advise on his progress soon RT @chidiqaluh74: How is King Khune injury?
Match Day: Cape Town City vs. Kaizer Chiefs, Tuesday 25 April 2017, Cape Town Stadium, 19h30 #AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 25, 2017
Match Day: Cape Town City vs. Kaizer Chiefs, Tuesday 25 April 2017, Cape Town Stadium, 19h30 #AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life
MATCH DAY ALERT!Cape Town Stadium is ready to host this amazing showpiece vs @KaizerChiefsUP YOU CITY!#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/OFwXN6KK8C— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 25, 2017
MATCH DAY ALERT!Cape Town Stadium is ready to host this amazing showpiece vs @KaizerChiefsUP YOU CITY!#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/OFwXN6KK8C
Jump totop
Read News24’s Comments Policy