NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Lights out at Loftus as PSL clash is abandoned

2017-02-28 21:39
Lights out at Loftus Versfeld (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Pretoria - The Premier Soccer League encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versveld was abandoned due to a power failure in the area on Tuesday night.

The blackout occurred in the 42nd minute with the two teams still deadlocked at 0-0. It was their second meeting in the league in 14 days, the clash in East London on February 14 having ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pitso Mosimane's side had the best chance before the game was called off, with Hlompho Kekana's header from Percy Tau's cross on the right providing a scare for Chippa ‘keeper Daniel Akpeyi, who gathered the ball at the second attempt under his crossbar on 17 minutes.

Andile Mbenyane tested Wayne Sandilands with a strike from just inside the area on the left in the 32nd minute that the keeper punched away to safety.

Sundowns and Chippa must now reach an agreement for the match to commence within 48 hours, otherwise the PSL will set a new date and time for the fixture.

Read more on:    chippa united  |  mamelodi sundowns  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Everton boss Koeman open to Rooney return

2017-02-28 17:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Quinny: one knock shy of elite club Strauss picks Proteas duo in best ever XI De Allende was 'fitter than ever' Venter hits back after Eddie moans Proteas bowlers aim for repeat performance
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Le Clos, Van der Burgh win gold in Stellenbosch Ibra on the double as United clinch League Cup Fichardt wins Joburg Open with last-hole birdie WRAP: Super Rugby

Fixtures
03 March 2017
Cape Town City FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium 20:00
Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium 20:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:00
04 March 2017
Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates, FNB Stadium 15:30
Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United, Chatsworth Stadium 18:00
SuperSport United v Ajax Cape Town, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
05 March 2017
Free State Stars v Highlands Park, Goble Park 15:30
Polokwane City v Baroka FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 