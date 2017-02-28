Lights out at Loftus as PSL clash is abandoned

Pretoria - The Premier Soccer League encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versveld was abandoned due to a power failure in the area on Tuesday night.

The blackout occurred in the 42nd minute with the two teams still deadlocked at 0-0. It was their second meeting in the league in 14 days, the clash in East London on February 14 having ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pitso Mosimane's side had the best chance before the game was called off, with Hlompho Kekana's header from Percy Tau's cross on the right providing a scare for Chippa ‘keeper Daniel Akpeyi, who gathered the ball at the second attempt under his crossbar on 17 minutes.

Andile Mbenyane tested Wayne Sandilands with a strike from just inside the area on the left in the 32nd minute that the keeper punched away to safety.

Sundowns and Chippa must now reach an agreement for the match to commence within 48 hours, otherwise the PSL will set a new date and time for the fixture.

