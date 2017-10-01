NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Late Mnyamane goal secures draw for SuperSport

2017-10-01 18:07
Thabo Mnyamane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - A late goal from Thabo Mnyamane secured a 1-1 draw for SuperSport United against Club Africain in the first leg of their CAF Confederations Cup semi-final at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

United dominated the early exchanges as they controlled the possession stakes and consequently the flow of the game, but their finishing was poor.

In the 21st minute Club Africain took the lead, very much against the run of play, when Saber Khalifa converted from the penalty spot.

Despite going behind, SuperSport continued to play the better football, but went into the half-time break trailing the Tunisian side by a goal.

The second half saw Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler introduce Mnyamane and it proved to be an inspired choice as the side began to make the right choices in the final third.

In the 68th minute Mnyamane produced a pin-point cross for Jeremy Brockie, but the striker headed inches over from close range.

SuperSport threw men forward in the dying minutes of the match and were rewarded with a penalty two minutes from time which Mnyamane converted to secure a 1-1 draw on the day.

The second leg will take place in three weeks’ time with the winner on aggregate progressing to the final.

Barcelona match played behind closed doors

2017-10-01 16:56

