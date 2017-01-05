Laffor expected to join Kaizer Chiefs - report

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Anthony Laffor is expected to depart the PSL champions for Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs.

According to Soccer Laduma, the 32-year-olds contract is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Laffor is free to negotiate with any interested club's as of January 1 and Amakhosi seem to want to add the Liberian international to their ranks.

The striker has been linked with a move to Naturena before but it never came to fruition as he has shown his loyalty to Pitso Mosimane's charges.

In terms on the title race, Mosimane will be reluctant to let go of the striker during the middle of the season with Sundowns still climbing the Premiership table.

Sundowns are seventh place with six games in hand following their intense schedule due to CAF commitments last year.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are holding firmly onto fourth place with the league resuming next month.