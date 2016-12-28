NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Krol open to PSL return

2016-12-28 10:59
Ruud Krol (Gallo Images)
Cape Twon - Former treble-winning Orlando Pirates coach Ruud Krol is reportedly keen to make a return to coach in the PSL in the New Year.

Krol enjoyed a successful tenure in charge of the Sea Robbers between 2008 and 2011.

The former Holland international, who was a part of the famed Dutch 'Total Football' generation of the 1970s, won a treble and laid the foundations for a repeat of that achievement a year later.

Since leaving Mayfair, the 67-year-old has enjoyed spells with African giants such as CS Sfaxien, Esperance de Tunis, Raja Casablanca and Club Africain. However, he is now looking for a return to Mzansi.

Krol's representative John Wilson told Soccer Laduma, "His CV speaks for itself. He is keen on a return to the PSL, but at this point he does have options both locally and abroad and is weighing them up at present.

"I don't want to divulge anything to the media right now, but if anything becomes stronger then I'll let you know."

The Amsterdam-born mentor has recently been linked with the job for both Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana.

