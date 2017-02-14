NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Komphela: One game at a time

2017-02-14 20:37
Siphiwe Tshabalala and Steve Komphela (Galllo Images)
Maano Nekhavhambe - Sport24

Johannesburg - A relieved Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela says he is not getting carried away with their recent impressive form which has seen them claim four consecutive victories.

Chiefs defeated Maritzburg United 2-1 in their Absa Premiership encounter at the Harry Gwala stadium last Saturday, courtesy of goals from Simphiwe Tshabalala and Willard Katsande.

The Kroonstad-born tactician insisted that the Phefeni Glamour Boys will not rest until they get their hands on the league title.

"This is Kaizer Chiefs; you just have to keep winning without getting satisfied," Komphela stressed.

"The only time we can say we are happy at Chiefs is when we lift the trophy. So winning, winning and winning games is not good enough for us.

"If we play 30 league games and win 29 and someone won all 30 games it means that we’ll lose out on the title. So we’ll take it one game at a time.

"I hope people will understand this."

The Amakhosi will welcome Highlands Park to the Moses Mabhida Stadium for their next league clash on Saturday.

Kick-off is set for 18:00.

kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  steve komphela  |  soccer
