PSL

Komphela: It's back to the basics

2017-02-18 15:52
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has warned his side not to get complacent in the wake of their good league form ahead of the Premiership clash with Highlands Park.

The Soweto giants have embarked on a five-match streak without loss which includes a run of four consecutive league victories, however, Komphela has called for complete focus against the relegation-threatened outfit.

"We are not basking in the glory of a winning streak," he told the club's official website.

"After a win we immediately switch back to basics. We remain humble and keep our feet on the ground," he added.

Komphela confirmed the unavailability of defender Eric Mathoho due to suspension, but revealed that they should be boosted by the return of George Lebese.

"We will be without Erick Mathoho because of his one match suspension.

"While George Lebese is back to full fitness and will play some part after making his way back into the squad.

"We have seen Daniel Cardoso and Siyanda Xulu play with our reserve side in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge last week and both stand a chance to start tonight.

"We are looking forward to a great encounter. I hope that our supporters will come in big numbers to give us an added element in the stands," he said.

