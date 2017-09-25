Komphela insists no beef with Twala

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says there are no hard
feelings between himself and William Twala, after he subbed the winger as a
substitute against Golden Arrows.
Twala was brought on by Komphela in the 46th minute before
being taken off late in the second half for Edmore Chirambadare despite not
being injured in the contest. The match ended 0-0 last Saturday and the
Amakhosi find themselves in fourth position in the Premiership, while Abafana
Bes'thende are in first.
Nonetheless, the decision to remove Twala from the action
was deemed controversial by some observers as it is unusual to remove a fit
substitute from the action in professional football.
With that said, Chiefs' mentor revealed he and his
27-year-old forward are on the same page. He told the Sowetan, "You put
them on because you are hoping for something better but if it doesn't work‚ why
not revisit your decision?
"It is important to understand that you have a
relationship with the players. I did discuss it with Thwala and both of us are
on the same page. There is no stress on that. Twala could have done better but
it's part of football. These things happen."