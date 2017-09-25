Komphela insists no beef with Twala

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says there are no hard feelings between himself and William Twala, after he subbed the winger as a substitute against Golden Arrows.

Twala was brought on by Komphela in the 46th minute before being taken off late in the second half for Edmore Chirambadare despite not being injured in the contest. The match ended 0-0 last Saturday and the Amakhosi find themselves in fourth position in the Premiership, while Abafana Bes'thende are in first.



Nonetheless, the decision to remove Twala from the action was deemed controversial by some observers as it is unusual to remove a fit substitute from the action in professional football.



With that said, Chiefs' mentor revealed he and his 27-year-old forward are on the same page. He told the Sowetan, "You put them on because you are hoping for something better but if it doesn't work‚ why not revisit your decision?

"It is important to understand that you have a relationship with the players. I did discuss it with Thwala and both of us are on the same page. There is no stress on that. Twala could have done better but it's part of football. These things happen."