Komphela: I’m very proud of the Chiefs players

Cape Town - Despite suffering a 3-2 defeat against Cape Town City FC on Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela is proud of the performance of his players put in at Cape Town Stadium.

Amakhosi had travelled to the Mother City in hope of snatching a victory and closing the gap to the Citizens as the Absa Premiership title race nears its conclusion.



Eric Tinkler's charges went ahead 15 minutes into the first-half as Aubrey Ngoma netted past Chiefs' debutant goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

However, less than five minutes later Siphiwe Tshabalala levelled matters when he chipped the ball over Shu-aib Walters.

City captain Lebogang Manyama then put his side ahead before half-time as his deflected shot spun past Bvuma.

Chiefs came out stronger in the second-half and were rewarded for their patience as substitute Gustavo Paez played in Joseph Molangoane in the 18th area to tap home an equaliser.

City and Chiefs were not going to settle for a draw as both sides were asking questions in the dying moments of the match.

It was not to be for the visitors as substitute Judas Moseamedi struck in stoppage time to send City's bench into a frenzy as they claimed an all important victory with five games left of the season.

Komphela agrees that the match could easily have ended 4-3 in the favour of the Glamour Boys as Amakhosi had several chances to secure victory.

"Very exciting match, high octane stuff but again as you say good goals scored - I only saw these goals at training when you do small sided games where there’s no pressure," said Komphela in the post-match press conference.

"The match itself, from an entertainment point of view, the neutrals would’ve loved it and (it is a) good advert for South African football."

Komphela lamented the fact that his team lost the match in the last five minutes despite having several chances to sneak a victory.

"Could it have been 4-3? Yes, I agree," Komphela said, acknowledging that his opposite number is a shrewd tactician.

"Eric (Tinkler) made a small confession - he is a hell of a good coach, a hell of a nice person - and he said on the bench these guys are coming at us now..."

The defeat puts a dent in Chiefs' title chances as they fall from third place to fourth position but Komphela wants all negative comments to be thrown at him as he believes that his side "tried their utmost best" to keep up with the rest of the title challenges.

"I’m very proud of the Chiefs players today, just disappointed for the supporters and again, I raise my hand - I’m the one that’s got to stand behind them. Please give them a chance; they’ve given a great performance they played good football, they tried their utmost best and it couldn’t be.

"If there’s anything that has to be moved or be shaken please talk to me."

Chiefs travel next to Mbombela Stadium to take on SuperSport United on Saturday, April 29.

Kick off is at 18:00.