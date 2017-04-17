NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Komphela heaps praise on Paez

2017-04-17 11:30
Gustavo Paez (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs boss Steve Komphela credited striker Gustavo Paez for his all-round contribution in the 1-0 win over Chippa United on Saturday evening.

Paez has been in excellent goal-scoring form for Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup, although he made only his second league start of the season after replacing the suspended Bernard Parker for the weekend win over the Chilli Boys.

"Paez gave us everything we were looking for," Komphela told his club's website. "I thought that he would get tired, but he played well until the end of the match.

"We will sort out the return of Parker when we get there next week."

The Venezuelan forward has scored four goals in his first 11 games for Amakhosi since joining the Premiership giants in January.


