Komphela dreamt of Chiefs scoring

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has revealed he dreamt that the club would score a decisive goal against Highlands Park in Saturday's 1-0 win.

Lorenzo Gordinho scored his fourth goal of the campaign against the Lions of the North in a victory that sees the Glamour Boys go top of the Premiership table.

Komphela claims he foresaw that a strike would come from a set piece situation and that it would be significant for Amakhosi.

He told reporters: "A strange thing just before that match, I said to Kemiso Motaung (Chiefs' digital manager) that 'Kemi', 'I had a strange dream' because normally I sleep during the day, I just switch off and focus on my job. I slept.

"When I woke up I had had a dream. We were playing in the same match with Kemiso and I was requesting her that I move away, I'm going to score it's a corner-kick and how did we score today?

"Sometimes we lack so much respect to the energies but if you are conscious of what's going on you are likely going to be along the way. We are on our way, we are happy about that and I hope she (Kemiso) will remember what I said before the match."